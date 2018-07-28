Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 135,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

