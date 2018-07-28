Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Position Raised by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 288,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 40,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF opened at $48.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

