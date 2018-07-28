Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Position Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,846.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,647,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,945,000 after acquiring an additional 651,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,291,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 526,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 968,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,192,000 after acquiring an additional 665,216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF opened at $80.78 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $85.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

