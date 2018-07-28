Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $43.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

