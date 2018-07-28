Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Reduced by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.7% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $43.74 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

