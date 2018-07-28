Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,512,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,055,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,254 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

