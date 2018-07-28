ValuEngine Lowers Titan International (TWI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $604.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. Titan International has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $425.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.27 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

