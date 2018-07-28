ValuEngine Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $7,254,751.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,353.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.95 per share, with a total value of $599,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,826.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,110. Company insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

