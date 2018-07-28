ValuEngine Lowers Magellan Health (MGLN) to Strong Sell

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MGLN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,954. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.