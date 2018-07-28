ValuEngine Lowers BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs opened at $23.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

