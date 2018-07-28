ValuEngine Downgrades Owens Corning (OC) to Strong Sell

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

NYSE OC opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 350,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 116,859 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 772,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 74,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

