ValuEngine Downgrades Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) to Strong Sell

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Five Prime Therapeutics opened at $14.77 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 748.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 271,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Five Prime Therapeutics
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.
