ValuEngine Downgrades Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) to Strong Sell

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Five Prime Therapeutics opened at $14.77 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.42.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 748.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 271,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

