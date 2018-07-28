Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans sold 175,300 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $2,236,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Korde sold 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $66,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,402.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,365 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,571. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 473,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,433,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,130,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.