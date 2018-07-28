Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 119.63%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners traded down $1.77, hitting $39.90, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 138,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Valero Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 76.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,047,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,248,000 after purchasing an additional 372,802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.