Utrum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,292.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Utrum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $6,292.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrum has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003827 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00410115 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00176960 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,074 coins and its circulating supply is 32,400,054 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.