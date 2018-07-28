Universal Insurance (UVE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Universal Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.75. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $209.79 million during the quarter.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,395,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozzie A. Schindler sold 34,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,141,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,131. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 52.6% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 83,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.