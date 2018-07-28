Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Stake Lessened by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Forest Products opened at $35.60 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

