Univar Inc (UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Univar reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Univar had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Univar’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Univar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Univar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Univar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Univar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar traded down $0.27, reaching $27.46, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 437,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Univar has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

