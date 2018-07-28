United Utilities Group’s (UU) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Utilities Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.25) to GBX 820 ($10.85) in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 889.50 ($11.77).

UU stock opened at GBX 717.60 ($9.50) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 648.60 ($8.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,078 ($14.27).

In related news, insider Steven Fraser sold 4,805 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.21), for a total transaction of £37,046.55 ($49,035.80).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers (km) of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.

