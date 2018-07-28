United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $15,723,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 211,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,955,000 after purchasing an additional 325,168 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Bank of America upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.55 to $47.64 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

Shares of United States Steel opened at $37.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,140.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

