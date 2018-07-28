United States Steel Co. (X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $63.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Chemical Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 6,023,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,389. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

