United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Holdings Reduced by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,427 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals opened at $147.31 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.18.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

