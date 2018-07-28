United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,674 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $118.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

