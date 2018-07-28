United Parcel Service, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2019 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $128.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of UPS opened at $118.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 844,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $75,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,014,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,402,000 after buying an additional 690,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.