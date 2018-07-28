UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.04

News coverage about UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0272552590348 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock alerts:

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock opened at $56.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.