Uniform Fiscal Object Hits 1-Day Volume of $492.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $492.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023990 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001377 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000666 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,649,951,887 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

