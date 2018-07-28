Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, "Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an energy company. It engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, United States. "

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ultra Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum traded down $0.21, reaching $1.61, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 5,554,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,446. Ultra Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93. The stock has a market cap of $358.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $225.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 1,007.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 642,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

