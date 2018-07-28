UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) a €335.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($394.12) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €309.32 ($363.90).

EPA:MC opened at €247.50 ($291.18) on Wednesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

