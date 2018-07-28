UBS Group AG Sells 17,164 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 32,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Alex Behfar sold 12,501 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $287,147.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 113,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,113 and have sold 16,251 shares valued at $371,643. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions opened at $21.84 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.76. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

