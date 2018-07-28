UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.52% of RGC Resources worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RGC Resources by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of -0.08. RGC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.29%. analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

