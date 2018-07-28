UBS Group AG Has $1.11 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other SL Green Realty news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

