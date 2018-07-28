Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.56. 2,373,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $61.97 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $89,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after buying an additional 929,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,457,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 891.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 494,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 444,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,873,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,856,000 after buying an additional 410,865 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

