Tyler Technologies (TYL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76 -4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $934-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.41. 281,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 19.65%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $6,848,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,829 shares of company stock worth $42,407,722. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

