Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FOX traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 9,217,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,706. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,360,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,075 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,989,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 640,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,505,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,709,000 after purchasing an additional 215,076 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

