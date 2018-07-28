Tullow Oil (TLW) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 250 ($3.31).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 278 ($3.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 285 ($3.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 248.47 ($3.29).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.10 ($2.99). 15,915,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.22).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

