Tullow Oil (TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.31) in a research report report published on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 285 ($3.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.04) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.31) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 248.47 ($3.29).

TLW traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 226.10 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 15,915,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 142.30 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.22).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

