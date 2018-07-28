Tucows Inc. (TCX) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 3rd Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Tucows comprises 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 3.86% of Tucows worth $31,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tucows by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $434,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jody Stocks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $33,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,200 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $71.75.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 6.64%. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

