TTM Technologies (TTMI) Given News Impact Score of 0.12

Media headlines about TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TTM Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1155202960197 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of TTM Technologies traded down $0.44, hitting $17.41, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,278. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.85.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $663.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $156,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,860 shares of company stock valued at $203,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

