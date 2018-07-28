Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Triumph Group to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 480,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 128,990 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group traded down $0.10, reaching $19.85, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 380,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,961. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

