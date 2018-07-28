Tristate Capital (TSC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSC. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 122,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.72 million. equities analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Minnick sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $56,562,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $53,907 and sold 4,406,000 shares valued at $113,283,000. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 545,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 347,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,565 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.