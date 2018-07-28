TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Short Interest Update

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 297,847 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the June 29th total of 939,927 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TriCo Bancshares opened at $39.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $875.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $57.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.89 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.