Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,100 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,925 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,710,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,874,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,091 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 12,543 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 174,400 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $8,423,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.77 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

