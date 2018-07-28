Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Zebra Technologies opened at $140.53 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $444,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,896 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $446,418.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,254,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,067 shares of company stock worth $4,735,258. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

