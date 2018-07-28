Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Triangle Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Triangle Capital to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triangle Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

NYSE:TCAP opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 116.18, a current ratio of 116.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Triangle Capital has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $590.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Triangle Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Triangle Capital’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Triangle Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,930,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 535,541 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 433,060 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 129,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Triangle Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 256,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

