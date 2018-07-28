Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

TVPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Travelport Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide opened at $18.98 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $677.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 5.87%. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

