Travelers Companies (TRV) PT Lowered to $125.00 at MKM Partners

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $130.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

