TransUnion (TRU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion looks poised for impressive growth in several of its end markets with an attractive business model, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and strong and stable cash flows. Increased risk of identity theft due to data breaches and high consumer awareness are further propelling demand. TransUnion serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals. As emerging market economies continue to develop and mature, the company is well-positioned to gain from the associated favorable socio-economic trends. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of TransUnion traded down $1.10, reaching $72.06, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,285,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $75.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $3,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,937 shares of company stock worth $7,355,098. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 368,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 599,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,518 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 683,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

