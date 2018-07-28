Transcat (TRNS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transcat earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.1112798212942 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS remained flat at $$22.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Transcat had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $37,917.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $469,011. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

