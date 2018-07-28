Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $177,000 Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,330 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Total System Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,253,000 after purchasing an additional 329,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Total System Services by 99.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 272,407 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $19,148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Total System Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSS opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSS. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

