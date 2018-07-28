Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,524,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $20,434,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,904.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $202.94 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

